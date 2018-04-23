by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 1:54 PM
Lala Kent is mourning the loss of her father today.
The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Monday to share the heartbreaking news that her dad has passed away.
"Rest in paradise, my sweet dad," Lala wrote. "The world seems to be spinning much slower. I've never felt so lost. I've never felt so sad. My world has crumbled."
Along with the message to her dad, Lala shared a video of her family in which they were having fun with filters on social media. The Bravo star, who grew up in Salt Lake City, has opened up in the past about how close she is with her family.
My family is proud of me and will support me through anything & errythang-4 those of u who are wondering how they feel about my "behavior".— Give Them Lala (@lala_kent) January 29, 2016
"We talked about literally everything- we still do, which sometimes my dad is like, okay I don't need to know EVERYTHING!" Lala said in an interview with Heavy in 2015. " My family is extremely close. I don't have family in Utah except for immediate family so it is kind of like 'we all we got!'."
Back in 2016, Lala told her social media followers that her family is proud of her and supports her through everything.
She tweeted, "My family is proud of me and will support me through anything & errythang-4 those of u who are wondering how they feel about my 'behavior'."
Sending our love to Lala and her family during this difficult time.
