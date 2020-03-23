Why Halsey and Yungblud's Social Media Posts Are Raising Eyebrows

Halsey took to Instagram Stories on Sunday and shared photos of the delicious dinner she made.

"My first crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified," the 25-year-old singer wrote alongside the image, noting that "supplies were limited."

The meal consisted of many traditional elements, including Yorkshire pudding and Banoffee pie. It looks like the meal got the stamp of approval from her ex Yungblud, too. The 22-year-old artist, who was born in Yorkshire, re-shared Halsey's post and wrote "can confirm" along with a checkmark and heart emoji.

After seeing the posts, many fans took to social media to react. For instance, one follower wondered if the two actually had dinner together.

"Halsey and Yungblud having dinner together has me screaming," one Twitter user wrote.

Another was just excited about the reply.

"OMG Guys, it's happening," tweeted another. "Yungblud [replied] to Halsey on his Stories. I can't believe."

However, a third suggested the two are just friends.

"Did you see that Yungblud responded?" another tweeted. "I love that they're still friends! Total respect to Halsey and Evan, but Dom is a good dude! So sweet."