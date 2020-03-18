Seth Rogen Watched Cats for the First Time and His Tweets Are a Must-Read

Is Seth Rogen a Cats fan now?

On Tuesday, the comedian decided to watch the film adaption of the Broadway play for the first time…while stoned. Thankfully, Seth documented the hilarious experience on social media gave his followers a real treat as he live-tweeted his reactions.

"I'm pretty stoned and watching Cats," he tweeted. "I've never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They've said it 200,000 times but I don't know what's happening haha."

One detail that immediately stood out to the Knocked Up star was how disproportionate the cast's bodies were, especially compared to real cats. "These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That's a huge f--king cat," Seth wrote. Later he tweeted, "They move so funny." Seth also couldn't get over how humanlike some of their features were: "Ian Mckellan just straight up has normal fingers."