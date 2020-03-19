Work(out) From Home: Kim Kardashian's Trainer Reveals Her Go-To Booty and Ab Exercises

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you want to keep up with Kim Kardashian's fitness regimen, then look no further 'cause E! has you covered.

The coronavirus may be forcing gyms to close and people to retreat into their homes, but that doesn't mean physical fitness is falling to the wayside. As Blake Lively's personal trainer Don Saladino told E!, "To keep our immune system strong, we want to keep our muscles trained and eat right. If we stop exercising and we stop moving around, that's going to affect our sleep quality, which will affect our immune system."

So whether people are searching for an easy way to break a sweat during social distancing or simply looking for new moves to add to their workout routines, workout guru Melissa Alcantara has all the tips to do just that. She tells E! News she will be doing at-home workouts every day and posting on her @FitGurlMel Instagram Story so people can follow along from their homes.

But, be warned! The trainer likes to incorporate a fair amount of jumping, even with Kim. She shares, "Kim has a LOVE/HATE relationship with at home workouts with anything that involves jumping. BUT, she knows that's the most effective and she gets it done!"