by Carly Milne | Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 3:00 AM
We're in spring cleaning mode! But not the way you might think... rather, we're overhauling our beauty cabinet to be more clean and green!
But in keeping with the spring cleaning trend, a lot of what we're obsessed with this month falls into that clean category of self-care. There's body washes and scrubs, deodorants and hair wash bundles, gentle face exfoliators and more. Don't worry, though: we didn't leave makeup out of the mix!
Shop below to get the clean beauty products we're obsessed with this month, and join us in your own version of spring cleaning!
Confession time: we love this bath salt. A blend of French green clay, dead sea salt, lavender and aloe vera, it detoxifies, balances, soothes and hydrates the skin, all while smelling amazing. You pretty much can't go wrong with anything Klei.
This balm is ideal for soothing "bitchy winter skin," as one colleague put it. It's pretty intense, relying on an ingredient called Masticure (made from the mastic tree) to target skin damage due to moisture loss and reinforces its natural barrier. Use it as the last step to your skincare regimen, after you moisturize.
Give your lips a hint of color with a shimmery, metallic crimson, from the makers of our favorite lip balm. You can use it on your cheeks, collar bone, or anywhere else you'd like to have a little shimmer. It's coconut-based, made with safe and non-toxic ingredients, cruelty-free and vegan.
This indie beauty brand is well known for its deodorant, but their soaps are pretty amazing, too. This one is good for making you smell like baked goods, what with its cocoa butter base and coconut milk. Oh, and it's ultra-moisturizing and amazing for sensitive skin.
Speaking of deodorant, this one's a winner. Got sensitive skin? It won't irritate you. Do your pits get dry? The coconut oil will moisturize them. Plus, it's aluminum and baking-soda free, and goes on clear, so your white tops will easily survive what your pits throw at them.
Scrub a dub dub, take this Coconut Cream Body Scrub into the tub! Papaya acids and fine walnut shell powder exfoliate your bod, while jojoba and sunflower oils moisturize your skin. And the coconut? Smells amazing.
Want a good scrub, but not into coconut and walnut seed? Give this combo a shot! bioClarity's body wash is gentle and nourishing, but still gives your body some exfoliation courtesy of jojoba beads that dissolve and moisturize the skin. Meanwhile, the toner is a great mist to use after washing, or to set your makeup.
Show the signs of aging who's boss with this skin treat from Acaderma, made with a magic elixir called FolinAgeX technology, extracted from Pinaceae found at high latitude and cold regions. Not only does it target sagging skin, wrinkles and fine lines, it revives skin elasticity, and features other active ingredients that disrupt the production of advanced glycation end-products (which cause aging skin).
Protect your skin, and make our makeup last all day long? Yes please! Tatcha's latest skin magic comes in the form of a weightless, oil-free silken primer that can protect your face from pollutants and other ickies that clog pores, making sure your face makes it through the day. It blurs, primes, and is anti-aging thanks to Japanese superfoods including green tea, rice and algae.
Yep, you read that right: SPF 40. Talk about superior sun protection! This tinted SPF is one of a kind, fusing skincare, makeup, and sun protection into one simple formula that evens skin tone, softens fine lines, and dries to a dewy finish while feeding your skin amazing ingredients that enhance its natural beauty. It's truly magic in a bottle.
Native launched itself into the world as a clean deodorant brand, and has since expanded to include a bunch of bath and body goodies in a variety of yummy scents. This Coconut and Vanilla bundle gives you two deodorants (one mini and one regular), one body wash, and two bar soaps. It's a great way to stock up! (And there's six other scents if you don't like this one.)
Zero in on signs of aging around your mouth and eyes using this high-performance corrector, relying on a plant-derived amino acid called DHPH to plump and firm around the eyes. Meanwhile, you can also soften fine lines around your lips. So wink and blow kisses all you want!
Want a good facial exfoliation wash, but don't want one that's harsh for sensitive skin? Not only will this one from HoliFrog do the trick, but it will do it with a nourishing gel-oil formula and gentle exfoliation courtesy of poppy seeds and bamboo stem powder, among other yummy ingredients. The result? Soft, smooth, dewy skin.
Alcohol free and infused with organic aloe and coconut water, this SPF spray from fan favorite Coola goes beyond UVA/UVB protection to also shield your skin from blue light and pollution. Plus, it refreshes and hydrates your skin, all while protecting it from the sun.
Take your hair ritual to the next level with this shampoo and conditioner bundle, scented with vetiver and sage for a rich, earthy smell. It's color-safe and works with most hair types, and made with organic ingredients that are consciously sourced. Plus it's cruelty-free, gluten-free, organic and vegan.
The hype around Schmidt's is well deserved. Not only do their deodorants smell delightful, but they're highly effective at neutralizing odor without all the usual junk deodorants have. This one features hemp seed oil and is made in their famed sensitive skin formula, in case baking soda gives you any issues.
Trust us when we say you'll be delightfully surprised by the awesomeness of this dual product. While it may look like you're going to get a wallop of color on your lips and cheeks, what looks ultra pigmented in the tube actually softens to a glorious stain that gives you just a kiss of whatever tone you choose. Every shade is perfection, but we love the shimmery mauve of Rally.
