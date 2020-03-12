Playboy x Missguided's Collaboration Is Perfect for the Girl Who Dresses By Her Own Rules

by Emily Spain & Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 12, 2020 4:00 AM

Dressing by your own rules has never been more fashionable!

Playboy and Missguided have teamed up for a special collaboration that has style lovers talking right in time for spring.

Together, the two brands have created an essentials collection for a new generation of rebellious women who aren't afraid to dress outside the box.

From tie-dye prints to graffiti style motifs, the collection elevates the Playboy brand while adding the Missguided attitude shoppers know and love. And since it's release earlier this month, items have come very close to selling out.

Whether you're looking for an oversized hooded dressT-shirt dress or new undergarments, the collection has it all. Take a look at some of the favorites that stuck out to us below.

Pink Magazine Print Oversized Hoodie Dress

This millenial pink hoodie hits mid-thigh and has an oversized fit. Throw it on with a pair of sneakers for an effortless street style look.

EComm: Misguided x Playboy
$61 Missguided
Gray Tie Dye Cycling Shorts

The biker short trend isn't going anywhere thanks to more than a few celebrities. If spandex shorts aren't your thing, these jersey shorts with an elastic waist make for a stylish alternative. Not to mention, the side zipper detail is everything.

EComm: Misguided x Playboy
$25 Missguided
Gold Bunny Necklace

This thin gold chain features Playboy's iconic bunny profile and serves as a great layering piece.

EComm: Misguided x Playboy
$25 Missguided
Yellow Reflective Repeat Print T-Shirt Dress

Pair this oversized shirt with sneakers for a casual on-the-go look. It also comes in a variety of colors!

EComm: Misguided x Playboy
$37 Missguided
Gray Contrast Trim Midaxi Skirt

You can dress this skirt up or down by pairing it with a crop blouse or basic tee. The jersey fabric and ribbed waistband will hug you in all the right places.

EComm: Misguided x Playboy
$37 Missguided
Black Playboy Taped Triangle Bra

This cotton bra makes sure you feel sexy and comfortable. It's perfect for lounging around the house and watching The Girls Next Door re-runs.

EComm: Misguided x Playboy
$20 Missguided
Black Playboy Taped Highwaisted Panties

We love a matching set! The highwaisted style will make you feel confident by accentuating your curves.

EComm: Misguided x Playboy
$20 Missguided
Camel Mesh Long Sleeve Crop Top

This sheer mesh crop top was made for festival season. The pink playboy bunny print will add a pop of color to any outfit.

EComm: Misguided x Playboy
$34 Missguided
White Embroidered Slippers

These plush slippers, adorned with embroidered detailing, will make it hard to leave the house! Having a cozy pair of slippers on hand is always a good idea.

EComm: Misguided x Playboy
$30 Missguided
Pink Candy Stripe Satin Shirt and Bottoms Pajama Set

Luxurious and cute, these satin pajamas will make hitting snooze even more tempting. The Playboy iconography instantly ups your pajama game, too.

EComm: Misguided x Playboy
$64 Missguided

For more spring wardrobe inspiration, check out Sofia Vergara's collaboration with Walmart!

