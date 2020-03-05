This P.E. Nation x H&M Collab Will Help You Get Your Sweat On

H&M
by Carly Milne | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 10:50 AM
Spring is the perfect time to perk up your workout wardrobe, and this new capsule collection is ready to help you do exactly that!
H&M partnered with Sydney-based brand P.E. Nation to combine athleisure styles with sustainable materials, resulting in a collab that features everything you need to boost your next sweat sesh into the stratosphere. There's stylish and sporty swimwear, leggings that will make your gams look long and lean, super cute sports bras, and more. There's even a fabulously functional gym bag to stash everything in when you're done and need somewhere to put your sweaty clothes!
There's a lot of great stuff to choose from in this collection, but we picked out some of our faves to get you started. Shop below to take your workout to the next level!
Made of functional, fast-drying fabric, these ankle-length leggings are ready for anything you want to throw at them. They're high-waisted with a wide elasticized band to hold you in, with a concealed pocket to hold your essentials while you're working out. And as a bonus? Some of the materials come from recycled polyester.
When you want to look cute while you're doing cardio but you need some support, this bra will give you both. Removable inserts and front lining help with shaping and holding, as do the wide elastic shoulder straps that cross at the back. And it also features recycled polyester.
Whether you're wearing it to and from the gym or it's part of your workout, this track jacket is perfect for all your athleisure needs. It's fast-drying thanks to functional fabric and a mesh-lined drawstring hood with a ribbed neckline. Meanwhile, an elasticized hem with a drawstring will keep you safe from the elements, as will the elasticized cuffs on the sleeves. So go ahead and run in the rain if you feel moved!
Get in on the tie dye trend with this cute tee, sporting a blue and white kaleidoscope with the P.E. Nation logo on the front. It's made of soft organic cotton jersey, so you can get your cozy on in-between workouts.
Ready for a dip in the pool? This swimsuit will take you there. Made of partly recycled fabric, it features a taped zipper at the back with a long pull tab, and it's fully lined with a narrow-cut top. Plus, its color-block style is totally on trend.
Cycling shorts are totally back, and you can get ahead of the style pack with a pair of these in pink or black. The high-waist and wide waistband will give you support, while an inner concealed pocket will keep your essentials safe while you're doing sprints. And don't worry if you get super sweaty, 'cause these are fast-drying.
You're going to need something to carry all your gear, so grab this back and stuff it full! It's made of soft twill that comes from recycled polyester, with a wide, adjustable strap and a top zipper. Plus, there's an outer compartment on each side, and two inner compartments so you have a way to separate your sweaty goods from your dry clothes.
