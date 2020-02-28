Lady Gaga Credits Communicating With "Fairies" as Inspiration for Her New Music

Tell me something, girl.

On Thursday, Lady Gaga sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe ahead of the release of her highly anticipated single "Stupid Love," which debuted on Friday, to chat about all things music. During her Beats One interview, the "Shallow" singer explained where the inspiration for the upbeat dance anthem came from, crediting some unlikely colleagues with helping her find the right sound and lyrics.

"Sometimes you have to move your body and your spirit and your soul that really even access what you're actually feeling and I was feeling so down so many days when I was, you know, before I went into the studio to work, and then I would go in and I would just, I, I would sit there with [producer] BloodPop and go, 'Okay, I'm gonna open the portal, I'm gonna listen, I'm gonna talk to all my fairies,'" Gaga said. "All the fairies that help me write music and I'm gonna ask them what the world needs to hear."