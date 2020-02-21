A true star has been born!

Earlier this week, Charlotte Awbery went viral after video creator Kevin Freshwater shared a clip of the subway rider playing a game of "Finish the Lyric."

When Kevin approached Charlotte and asked her to complete the lyrics to Lady Gaga's big hit "Shallow," her voice and powerful vocals got everyone talking for all the right reasons.

"OMG WOW! I am completely blown away! Thank you all so so much for the response, comments, kind messages and general love from everyone," Charlotte shared on Instagram. "In the words of @ladygaga I'm ‘speechless' X."

A few curious fans decided to look into Charlotte a little more. And guess what they found? More amazing covers you have to see to believe.

On Charlotte's Twitter feed, the professional singer showcased various renditions of songs from artists like Ariana Grande and Whitney Houston. Once you watch, you'll be asking yourself: Where is her record deal?!