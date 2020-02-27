Taylor Swift Is "The Man" in New Music Video: All the Hidden Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift is a fearless leader.

The superstar singer has dropped the official music video for her anthem "The Man," which she directed! The song, which is Swift's latest single off of her hit Lover album, addresses the double standards between men and women. In her song lyrics, Swift calls out the way she's treated in the media vs. the way famous men are treated.

In this new video, Swift dresses up as "The Man," showing her getting praise at work, on a yacht, and being welcomed in any setting. Early on in the video, the character stops to go the bathroom on a wall at "13th Street station," a nod to Swift's favorite number. Around the station sign we see the names of Swift's albums, from Fearless to Reputation. "Missing: If Found Return to Taylor Swift," a sign reads. This is a nod to Swift's battle for the rights to her own music. There's also a sign on the wall that shows no scooters are allowed, a reference to her battle with Scooter Braun.

That same shot in the subway shows a poster for Swift's Miss Americana Netflix documentary. According to the sign, Mr. Americana stars Tyler Swift!

In one scene, while playing tennis, we see the character getting angry with the chair umpire, who is played by Swift's dad, Scott Swift.

At the end of the video, we hear "The Man" speak to director Swift. The voice of "The Man" is revealed to be Dwayne Johnson!