Taylor Swift's music battle with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun just reached new heights.

The superstar singer took to social media on Thursday to write a message to her followers, stating that Borchetta and Braun are blocking her from performing her old songs on TV at the 2019 American Music Awards. Swift, who is set to receive the Artist of the Decade Award during the ceremony, had been planning to perform a medley of her hit songs.

In a post entitled "Don't know what else to do," Swift wrote to her fans, "Guys - It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony. I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year."

"Additionally - and this isn't the way I had planned on telling you this news - Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years," Swift continued. "Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film."