LeeAnne Locken Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas After 4 Seasons

The carny is saying goodbye to Dallas.

LeeAnne Locken is leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas after four seasons, E! News can confirm. She's been a cast member since day one, bringing the drama for four full seasons now.

"The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD," Locken said in a statement. "Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me. I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show."

"Thank you to everyone who has laughed and cried with me along the way," she continued. "It's been an amazing journey, and yes my pantyliner is still exhausted. There are so many exciting things on my horizon that I can't wait to share with you."

People was first to report the news.