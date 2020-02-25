Pete Davidson Airs Ariana Grande's Dirty Laundry in Shocking Netflix Special

Pete Davidsonis releasing his version of "Thank U, next," but instead of an upbeat, poppy tune, it's a Netflix comedy special titled Alive From New York.

Every artist has their outlet, and like ex Ariana Grande, the Saturday Night Live star has channeled his emotions and heartbreak into creating something that makes people laugh, albeit at the expense of others like his ex. But as the 26-year-old views it, his ex is "fair game." Pete explains, "She has, you know, her songs and stuff and this is what I have, okay?"

More specifically, the comedian believes he's entitled to air out his "dirty laundry" concerning Ariana, because she talked about their relationship at great lengths in a Vogue interview and called their engagement an "amazing distraction."

"Could you imagine if I did that?" He casually quips, "My career would be over tomorrow if I spray painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of cover of Vogue magazine and just started s--ting on my ex... Can you imagine if I did that s--t?" The last part of that joke was in reference to the controversy surrounding Grande's darkened skin tone on the cover.