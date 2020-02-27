Caught in the Act: When Real Housewives Lies Come to Light

Teresa Giudice got caught.

In the season 10 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Garden State OG was confronted with the knowledge that Danielle Staub had sold her out, revealing that she'd egged her on during the jaw-dropping moment mid-season when she pulled Margaret Josephs' hair after getting a drink dumped over her head. And she did not take it well.

As sister-in-law Melissa Gorga let her and the entire cast know that Danielle had spilled the beans, Tre seemed to be calculating her best plan of action now that the damaging information had been revealed, saying she felt badly, but hoped the producers had no plans to share the footage with the world. The only problem? As Melissa explained, "They are gonna use it." (Previously unseen footage backing up Danielle's claim had already aired during the season's penultimate episode.)

Backed against a metaphorical wall, Tre panicked, broke the fourth wall and flipped off the camera. She then threw her drink in the air, almost directly into Dolores Catania's face, before bolting out of the party, knocking over an entire table's worth of cups in the process. It was wild.