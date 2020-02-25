Jax Taylor Fires Best Man Tom Sandoval & Replaces Him With Another Vanderpump Rules Pal

These are supposed to be the best days of their lives. Yet, Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval's issues came to an explosive head on tonight's all-new Vanderpump Rules.

As E! readers surely know, during last week's episode, the longtime friends found themselves at odds after the TomTom co-owner questioned the SUR bartender's motives for the delayed firing of an allegedly homophobic pastor. At the time, Sandoval accused Jax of ignoring the spiritual leader's hateful comments and claimed the couple only intervened once Lisa Vanderpump said something.

"Look, I'm really glad that Lisa did say something to Jax and Brittany [Cartwright] about this pastor," Sandoval expresses to the Vanderpump Rules camera. "But, leading up to that point, they were intentionally ignoring the situation."

While the longtime SUR employee demoted Sandoval as his best man last Tuesday, he made it official during this evening's episode—even going as far as to uninvite him from the wedding altogether.

"Things have been dwindling between Sandoval and I for the last year," Jax noted in a confessional. "He just stopped responding to my texts, didn't show up to my LA bachelor party, started this thing with my pastor. This time Sandoval's crossed the line and I'm done."