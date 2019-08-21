Lisa Vanderpump's family of SUR-vers is struggling to keep their close bond intact.

Now that production has officially wrapped on Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, sources are sharing new insight into the real-life drama impacting the cast's friendships. Following Jax Taylor's decision to unfollow co-stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay, an insider tells E! News that tension between the group came to a head during his wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

"[Jax] had a huge blowout fight with Tom and Ariana in June," our source says. The argument revolved around the couple's decision to enlist Lance Bass as their wedding officiant after the pastor they initially hired bowed out following a backlash against the anti-LGBTQ+ comments he made years prior.

The insider explains that Tom and Ariana were upset because they "claim Jax only had Lance do the wedding instead of the pastor because Lance is a celebrity."