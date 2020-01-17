It's time for a fresh start!

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are starting their new lives together, and what better way to celebrate two becoming one than with a new home! The pair just purchased a luxury Hollywood Hills home for a whopping $1.7 Million. The Vanderpump Rules star and future hubby are now the proud owners of a gorgeous Mediterranean-style property complete with all the amenities any newlywed couple could want.

Including, marble fireplace, grand arched ceiling and huge windows. Many of the other Vanderpump Rules co-stars have opted for homes in the San Fernando Valley, however, Beau and Stassi are choosing to stray from the norm and set their own path forward in Hollywood.

Plus, Beau couldn't contain his excitement and talked about the move in a clip posted to his Instagram stories. "Final walk-through today," he shared on the platform for his followers. "New street, new life! Yeah, baby! Stassi, I miss you girl!" Sounds like they're loving it already!