Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized Hours After Conviction in Rape Case

Harvey Weinsteinis currently receiving medical treatment at a New York City hospital, E! News can confirm.

Variety reports that former film producer, who was found guilty on two of the five charges against him on Monday, was en route to jail on Rikers Island when he began complaining of chest pains. Weinstein was then admitted to Bellevue Hospital, which has its own prison ward for inmates.

A jury of seven men and five women found Weinstein, 67, guilty on two counts, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree.

Weinstein, who was previously out on bond, will remain in jail until his sentencing on March 11.

His attorney, Donna Rotunno, called the conviction "bittersweet." Per The Hollywood Reporter, Rotunno told reporters outside the courthouse that Weinstein's legal team would "absolutely be appealing" the verdict.