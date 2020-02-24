Christina Aguilera Performs Moving "Ave Maria" at Kobe Bryant Memorial

Christina Aguilera used her legendary voice to honor another icon.

During a public memorial held on Monday inside the Staples Center for Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash nearly a month ago, the Grammy-winning songstress took the stage to pay tribute to the late basketball great and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Donning black, the performer soulfully belted out a rendition of the classic "Ave Maria" while backed by musicians. The star wasn't the only one to serenade the crowd during the celebration of Kobe's life as Beyoncé helped to begin the event by performing her hits "XO" and "Halo." Later on, Alicia Keys, who hosted the 2020 Grammys on the day he passed away, took a seat at the piano to play one of Kobe and wife Vanessa Bryant's "favorite numbers," Ludwig van Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata."