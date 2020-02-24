Jimmy Kimmel held back tears as he honored Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant on Monday.

Loved ones are gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles today to pay tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter, who lost their lives last month in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people who passed away in the tragic crash on Jan. 26. Today, Feb. 24, a celebration of life is being held for Kobe and Gianna in downtown L.A., at the place where Kobe built his legacy.

After a heartfelt performance by Beyoncé, late-night host Kimmel, who shared many memorable moments with Kobe on Jimmy Kimmel Live, was introduced.

"This is a sad day. But it is also a celebration of life of their lives," Kimmel said of everyone who passed away in the crash. "And of life itself in the building where those of us who are Lakers fans and Kobe fans celebrated so many of the best times of our lives and I'm honored to have been asked to speak here. The proceeds from the tickets you bought go directly direct to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation."

"I also encourage you to go to mambaonthree.org to give to the Mamba on 3 Fund, which was created to honor and provide financial support to the Chester, Altobelli, Mauser and Zobayan families," Kimmel continued. "I can only imagine how painful this for them. And I don't think any of us could have imagined this."

"And everywhere you go, you see his face, his number Gigi's face, Gigi's number everywhere, at every intersection there are hundreds of murals painted by artists who were inspired not because he's a basketball player, but because Kobe was an artist too and not just in L.A., across the country and Kobe's hometown Philadelphia, in Italy, in India, Philippines, China, New York, Phoenix, Boston, for God's sake," Kimmel said as the audience laughed. "In places where he would be booed on the court Kobe is missed even the great Boston Celtic Bill Russell wore number 24 and the Lakers jersey to yesterday's game [cheers and applause] I knew he would come to us eventually."