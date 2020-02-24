Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Less than a month since Kobe Bryant's untimely passing in a helicopter crash, his longtime wife Vanessa Bryant is taking legal action.

E! News has learned attorneys for Vanessa submitted a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters. Per NBC News, attorneys filed a 72-page wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court arguing Island Express, agents and employees, including Ara George Zobayan, the pilot of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter who also died in the crash, had a "duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use under the same or similar circumstances."

The lawsuit accuses Zobayan of failing to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff, failing to obtain proper weather data prior to the subject flight, failing to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions, failing to properly maintain control of the helicopter in flight, failing to properly avoid natural obstacles in the flight path, failing to keep a safe distance between the helicopter and natural obstacles and, among other accusations, failing to properly and safely operate the helicopter, resulting in the crash.

They are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. E! News has reached out to the helicopter company for comment.