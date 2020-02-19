Here's What's Coming to Netflix in March 2020

It's going to be March madness alright!

Get ready to sit back and enjoy some downtime next month, because Netflix just announced its upcoming lineup of content. That's right, the streaming service recently announced the many television shows, documentaries and movies hitting its site.

And luckily, there's a blend of both classics and new-new in the pipeline.

If thrillers, rom-coms or a mix of both are your jam, Netflix has you covered. Movies like Haywire, There Will Be Blood, He's Just Not That Into You, Sleepover and Always a Bridesmaid will join the lineup next month.

In a nostalgic mood? The streaming service has something for you, too. Get ready to watch Richie Rich, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Hook and Tootsie on repeat. Of course, there will be plenty of shows to binge, including On My Block, Elite, Altered Carbon: Resleeved, Ozark and more.

So mark your calendars and cancel your plans, because next month's drop is good.