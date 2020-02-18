The Neighborhood's Tichina Arnold Reveals What's in Her Beauty Bag

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 18, 2020 3:00 AM
Getty Images/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty is so much more than what's in a handbag.
Whether she's filming scenes for CBS' hit comedy The Neighborhood or posing on the red carpet, Tichina Arnold has so many options when it comes to makeup and skincare. But when she's out and about, this actress likes to keep thinks easy.
"I'm really simple. I'm into skincare so I don't like wearing a whole lot of face makeup, but my makeup artist Beth Carter is amazing," she gushed to E! News exclusively at GBK's Pre-Oscars lounge. "She gets me all done up, but for my everyday makeup, I just use a little moisturizer, my eye cream, mascara and lips."
In between exploring new products from Palette by Pak, Source Naturals and PFB Vanish inside the VIP lounge, Tichina gave us a peek inside her handbag. In fact, her makeup artist also shared a few beauty must-haves for the actress. Ultimately, the Martin star has some advice for beauty lovers of all ages.
"Do what makes you happy. Get up in the morning. It's okay if you're not in the mood to wear makeup," she shared. "Always focus on what it is you're feeling in the moment and the rest will follow. Do what you want....Everybody feels a little more beautiful when they're happy."
"I got addicted to this one. It's small enough to hold everything that I need. I can put it on my shoulder. I can carry it as a clutch. It's black. It matches everything and it also has a great interior to turn it inside out," Tichina shared with E! News. "This is my favorite MCM and I go everywhere with it."
Whether Tichina is going for a "light face or full face," her makeup artist always sets her makeup with this affordable item from Urban Decay.
"Whatever lipstick you're wearing that day you have to have in your bag," Tichina explained. "You have to have lipstick. I really do love Lime Crime lipsticks."
In addition to eye cream from Charlotte Tilbury, Beth also loves using eye pads from Peter Thomas Roth on Tichina's face.
"It's a facial product that Sephora sells. It's all natural. There's a lot of honey in it," Tichina shared with us when recommending a beauty gift. "I love it."
According to her makeup artist, Tichina's first steps in getting glam is using face cleansing oil from this beauty brand favorite.
When it comes to Tichina's makeup routine, the actress loves her MAC products including mascara and sheer lipstick.
For spot coverage, Beth uses this MAC Cosmetics product on Tichina's skin.
"I usually have snacks in my bag," Tichina confessed. "I love Violet candies...They do taste good."
The Neighborhood airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on CBS.
Curious about what's in Candace Cameron Bure's bag? Find out her must-have snacks and beauty products now.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?