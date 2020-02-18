EXCLUSIVE!

The Neighborhood's Tichina Arnold Reveals What's in Her Beauty Bag

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 18, 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Tichina Arnold, What's In Her Bag

Getty Images/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beauty is so much more than what's in a handbag.

Whether she's filming scenes for CBS' hit comedy The Neighborhood or posing on the red carpet, Tichina Arnold has so many options when it comes to makeup and skincare. But when she's out and about, this actress likes to keep thinks easy.

"I'm really simple. I'm into skincare so I don't like wearing a whole lot of face makeup, but my makeup artist Beth Carter is amazing," she gushed to E! News exclusively at GBK's Pre-Oscars lounge. "She gets me all done up, but for my everyday makeup, I just use a little moisturizer, my eye cream, mascara and lips."

In between exploring new products from Palette by Pak, Source Naturals and PFB Vanish inside the VIP lounge, Tichina gave us a peek inside her handbag. In fact, her makeup artist also shared a few beauty must-haves for the actress. Ultimately, the Martin star has some advice for beauty lovers of all ages.

"Do what makes you happy. Get up in the morning. It's okay if you're not in the mood to wear makeup," she shared. "Always focus on what it is you're feeling in the moment and the rest will follow. Do what you want....Everybody feels a little more beautiful when they're happy."

Read

Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: These Stars Shined in Affordable Products

MCM Crossbody Pouch

"I got addicted to this one. It's small enough to hold everything that I need. I can put it on my shoulder. I can carry it as a clutch. It's black. It matches everything and it also has a great interior to turn it inside out," Tichina shared with E! News. "This is my favorite MCM and I go everywhere with it."

Ecomm Request: What's in Tichina Arnold's beauty bag
$365 MCM
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Whether Tichina is going for a "light face or full face," her makeup artist always sets her makeup with this affordable item from Urban Decay.

Ecomm Request: What's in Tichina Arnold's beauty bag
$33 Sephora
Lime Crime Lipsticks

"Whatever lipstick you're wearing that day you have to have in your bag," Tichina explained. "You have to have lipstick. I really do love Lime Crime lipsticks."

Ecomm Request: What's in Tichina Arnold's beauty bag
$69 Revolve
Peter Thomas Roth Eye Pads

In addition to eye cream from Charlotte Tilbury, Beth also loves using eye pads from Peter Thomas Roth on Tichina's face.

Ecomm Request: What's in Tichina Arnold's beauty bag
$55 Sephora
FARMACY Honey Drop Lightweight Moisturizer

"It's a facial product that Sephora sells. It's all natural. There's a lot of honey in it," Tichina shared with us when recommending a beauty gift. "I love it." 

Ecomm Request: What's in Tichina Arnold's beauty bag
$45 Sephora
Shu Uemura Face Cleansing Oil

According to her makeup artist, Tichina's first steps in getting glam is using face cleansing oil from this beauty brand favorite.

Ecomm Request: What's in Tichina Arnold's beauty bag
$58 Shu Uemura
MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+

When it comes to Tichina's makeup routine, the actress loves her MAC products including mascara and sheer lipstick.

Ecomm Request: What's in Tichina Arnold's beauty bag
$28 MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics Longwear Concealer

For spot coverage, Beth uses this MAC Cosmetics product on Tichina's skin.

Ecomm Request: What's in Tichina Arnold's beauty bag
$25 Ulta Beauty
C. Howard Violet Candies

"I usually have snacks in my bag," Tichina confessed. "I love Violet candies...They do taste good."

Ecomm Request: What's in Tichina Arnold's beauty bag
$20 Amazon

The Neighborhood airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on CBS.

Curious about what's in Candace Cameron Bure's bag? Find out her must-have snacks and beauty products now.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Beauty , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.