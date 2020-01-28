Candace Cameron Bure Reveals What's in Her Bag

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A handbag is so much more than a fashion statement.

As a mother of three teenagers with a busy Hollywood career, Candace Cameron Bure is always on the go. But whether she's running errands, heading to set or attending business meetings, the Fuller House star always has a few special items in her purse.

Sure, there are some beauty products that can help with that extra touch-up. But these days, there's a tasty treat Candace can't live without.

"StarKist Creations pouches are a staple for me because no mixing or draining is required—you just tear open the pouch it's ready to eat," Candace shared with E! News when supporting the brand. "I'm always looking for ways to add more protein to my diet and their pouches are great for when I'm on set, running around and to keep at home."

Ultimately, that's just one thing you'll find in Candace's handbag these days. From Dr. Lancer products to an extra special hairbrush, the actress is sharing what's in her handbag below.