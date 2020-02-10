We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to red carpet glam, everyone always thinks it's only about top-dollar brands and unattainable options. But as last night's 2020 Oscars fashionistas showed, beauty comes in all different kinds of price points!

So many ladies rocked drug store faves that it was hard to share them all, but we chose some of our favorite budget-friendly looks, and where to get them. There's Beanie Feldstein's luscious locks, which she achieved using products from Suave. Or Zazie Beetz, who accomplished her amazing hair with just one product that you can find at Target. And then there's Gal Gadot, who looked stunning wearing a full face of Revlon. Even Best Actress winner Renée Zellweger used some wallet-friendly hair goods!

Shop their finds below, and create your very own red carpet style!