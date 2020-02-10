Getty Images
by Carly Milne | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 2:40 PM
Getty Images
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to red carpet glam, everyone always thinks it's only about top-dollar brands and unattainable options. But as last night's 2020 Oscars fashionistas showed, beauty comes in all different kinds of price points!
So many ladies rocked drug store faves that it was hard to share them all, but we chose some of our favorite budget-friendly looks, and where to get them. There's Beanie Feldstein's luscious locks, which she achieved using products from Suave. Or Zazie Beetz, who accomplished her amazing hair with just one product that you can find at Target. And then there's Gal Gadot, who looked stunning wearing a full face of Revlon. Even Best Actress winner Renée Zellweger used some wallet-friendly hair goods!
Shop their finds below, and create your very own red carpet style!
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rocking some old Hollywood glam, Beanie Feldstein used Suave products to achieve her look.
Get weightless shine, body and bounce with this shampoo, formulated with pure rose oil. You'll also get incredible shine and volume with a hint of sweet scent for another layer to your luscious hair.
Keep the good hair vibes going with the rose oil shampoo's complementary conditioner, making your hair touchably soft and visibly full, but with full body that won't weigh down your look.
Get superior hold for your style with this unique formula, made with collagen and folic acid to give your hair added fullness. Plus, it's lightweight and alcohol free, ensuring your mane remains touchably soft and doesn't look stiff.
Smooth down those pesky flyaways with this hair cream that was made to fight frizz. Ingredients include silk protein and vitamin E, so it nourishes while giving you control and shine in a lightweight formula.
Finish it all off with this flexible hold hairspray, giving your final look the support it needs to last all night without stickiness or crunchiness. It's lightweight and offers humidity defense, so your locks will look amazing all night long.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Zazie Beetz looked incredible last night. Would you believe it took only one drug store hair product to make her hair red carpet ready? It's true!
Get superior volume in this lightweight, medium-hold hairspray, which features a signature technology to allow for flexible hold so your hair has natural movement. Your hair will stay in place without looking stiff.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Before Janelle Monae set the Oscars stage on fire with her opening performance, she got red carpet ready using Maui Moisture, a luxurious but affordable hair care line.
Create a foundation for styling and shine with this shampoo, featuring 100% aloe vera as its base, combined with pure coconut water and tropical flower extract. It's also silicone free, so it won't coat your strands, and it also excludes other unfriendly, drying ingredients such as sulfated surfactants, parabens, mineral oil, gluten and synthetic dye.
Keep the hydration going with the partnering conditioner, offering lightweight moisture to infuse hair with radiant shine. Not only does it include nourishing coconut oil among its ingredients, it also smells like a tropical paradise.
Use this combing cream to create a layer of protection while also adding softness, defining curls, and taming frizz. It's also an excellent product for nourishing dry, damaged hair and reducing the appearance of split ends.
Prep your tresses for heat styling with this unique mist, fortified with exotic bamboo fibers. It also has castor oil and neem oil among its ingredients to help nourish your hair, and works to boost your blow out to give you volume.
Finish your look with this weightless oil mist to tame any flyaways and add extra shine that will last throughout the evening. It's even great for touch-ups as needed, and gives your hair a gloriously healthy glow.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Academy Award winner (and Academy caller outer) Natalie Portman achieved her seemingly effortless award show hairstyle using Dove products.
Use this mousse from root to tip to get long-lasting lift with full volume and bounce, and without crunchiness. Plus, your hair will be nourished and protected to prevent frizz and flyaways, and won't be weighed down.
Before you blow dry, spritz on some of this spray to protect your tresses from the stressors of heat styling. It combats frizz and heat damage, and it nourishes your hair, leaving it glossy and smooth with the ability to hold its style.
Give your hair a little more volume and slept-in texture with a classic dry shampoo. This one instantly absorbs excess oil and gives your hair some oomph when you spray it on the roots. And it's weightless, too, so don't worry about it flattening your style.
Complete your look with a spray (or two!) of this long-lasting, fast-drying hairspray, offering strong hold without turning your hair into a helmet. It even fights frizz and humidity while enhancing body, volume and shine.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ever gorgeous Gal Gadot put her best face forward using Revlon products, from her brows to her lips, and everywhere in between!
Prep your skin for a night of makeup with this primer that also helps improve the appearance of your skin thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and pumpkin seed extract. It also fills and blurs fine lines and wrinkles while evening out texture.
Help your skin feel nourished with this medium buildable coverage foundation that's easily blended. It also features ingredients that are anti-pollution, antioxidant, and anti-blue light. It goes on like a moisturizer, then seamlessly transitions into a foundation.
Full coverage, long-wearing and totally undetectable, this concealer offers a flawless finish that hides dark circles, blemishes, and other imperfections for up to 24-hours. Grab it in one of 18 shades.
Find your flush in one of 12 colors of this soft, buildable blush, with superfine ultra-pigmented powder designed to give you vibrant color payoff with a true-to-life sheen. It also lasts all day, so you'll look radiant even as the sun goes down.
Create a multi-dimensional eye look from your choice of eight shades in this boldly neutral eyeshadow palette, ranging from matte to metallic to you can choose what suits your mood. Each shadow is highly pigmented and created for all-day wear.
Line, define, and if you wish, smoke out your eyes with this 12-hour gel formula that lasts for up to 12 hours of wear. One end has a hyper-precise micro tip, while the other end has a smudger to help you create that sexy smoky look.
Give your lashes some lift with this clump-free, smudge proof and flake-free mascara, featuring special polymers to coat your lashes to make them stand out with length and definition. No eye look is complete without a frame of fringe!
Make your brows stand out with this unique brow pencil, featuring a kabuki blender brush that colors, shapes and blends your brows. Two-toned lead offers depth and definition, while powder micro-spheres give your brows a smooth, velvet-like feel.
Swipe on some of this lightweight silk and vitamin-infused lipstick and blow 'em a kiss! It may be matte, but it's still moisturizing thanks to ingredients such as vitamin E and avocado oil. It goes on smooth, showcasing shiny, radiant color.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Even Best Actress winner Renee Zellweger got in on the affordable action, using Biolage to get her tresses ready for her big moment in the spotlight.
Before you style, spritz on this all-in-one spray to enhance your shine, prevent split ends and tame frizz while it protects your tresses from heat styling. Plus, it smells fantastic with the scent of mandarin, rose and sandalwood.
Get your hair ready for heat with this primer that helps you to shape and reshape your hair without fear of frying it. Its ingredients help protect your hair from heat damage up to 450 degrees, keeping it safe while you style to your heart's content.
Get buildable definition, medium hold and a clean finish with this touchable gel. Not only is it light to the touch, it gives your hair flexible finish without it feeling sticky or gummy, making it perfect for styles that need to last until sunrise.
Set it and forget it using this humidity-resistant hairspray, designed to hold styles without locking them into immovable place. It's fast-drying and offers firm control, with anti-frizz smoothing control while you shape, sculpt and finish your 'do.
Looking for more 2020 Oscars style inspiration? Check out the beauty breakdowns for Laura Dern and Mindy Kaling!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?