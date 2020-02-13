Best Deals From Anthropologie's Presidents' Day Sale 2020

by Carly Milne | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 1:45 PM

Best Black Friday Deals, Anthropologie

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

There are few things we love more than a good Anthropologie sale! Thankfully, they're getting in on the long weekend sale bandwagon with a good one: shop this weekend, and you'll get an extra 50% off sale items!

They've even sweetened the deal by adding new items to the sale departments for clothes, shoes and accessories, home goods and beauty items. There's no doubt these deals won't last for long, so get 'em while you can!

We picked a few of our faves to share with you for inspiration. Shop below and score some great deals!

Presidents' Day Sales 2020 A to Z

Emeline Pleated Midi Dress

A little romance and a lot of style combine in this pleated dress, with a staggered hemline and sizes available in standard, petite and plus.

$180
$50 Anthropologie
Silent D Salome Knee-High Boots

It's still boot weather, and you should take advantage of the opportunity with these chic suede knee-highs, sporting a stacked heel and a tassel for a little added flare.

Best Deals From Anthropologie's Presidents' Day Sale 2020
$250
$90 Anthropologie
Slouchy Snake Tote Bag

Grab this bag and find yourself on the snakeskin bandwagon. Featuring a tassel and an outer zip pocket, this purse is actually faux leather, so it's vegan friendly.

Best Deals From Anthropologie's Presidents' Day Sale 2020
$118
$40 Anthropologie
Pommed Mena Throw Blanket

Take advantage of the remaining days of winter by snuggling under this hand-knit throw. It's soft, cozy, and features cute pom-poms for some added style.

Best Deals From Anthropologie's Presidents' Day Sale 2020
$98
$30 Anthropologie
Drift Away Lavender Eye Pillow & Essential Oil Set

Get the best of both worlds with a lavender-scented eye pillow that blocks out the light, and some extra lavender essential oil that you can put in your diffuser, dash on a kleenex and put in your pillow, or rub in your palms and breathe it all in.

Best Deals From Anthropologie's Presidents' Day Sale 2020
$38
$15 Anthropologie

Keep the sale vibes going! Make sure you check out the best long weekend deals at Wayfair and Nordstrom, and find out the inside scoop on Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale!

