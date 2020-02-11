Best Deals From Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale 2020

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 4:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Walmart Storefront

Steve Heap/Canopy / Getty Images Plus

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who's ready for a long holiday weekend? We know we are! And you savvy shoppers know that holiday weekends = mega sales! 'Tis the time of year retailers like Walmart are clearing out their winter goods, and you can score deep discounts on bootssweaters and coats, plus applianceshome tech and more.

So treat yourself to a little retail therapy with the Walmart deals below.

Read

Ellen DeGeneres x Walmart’s Spring EV1 Collection: 7 Looks We Love

Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray

A friendly reminder that you can shop premium beauty brands at Walmart. And when Burberry perfume is 60% off? Stock up at this price!

Ecomm: Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale
$98
$39 Walmart
Sceptre 32-Inch HD LED TV

A 32-inch LED TV for under $100? Yes, please. This one has 3,300+ five-star reviews too. Snap up this deal while it lasts!

Ecomm: Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale
$150
$86 Walmart
Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium 2000W Ionic Hair Dryer

This professional hair dryer uses infrared heat that penetrates inside of each strand for less damage, eliminating frizz and adding shine. Did we mention it's 25% off? Sold!

Ecomm: Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale
$85
$63 Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS

Whether you're looking to score an Apple Watch for yourself or your valentine, this is a great deal on the ultimate activity tracker.

Ecomm: Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale
$199
$189 Walmart
Magic Bullet 7-Piece Set

Oh, Magic Bullet, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. We love you for the amazing green smoothies you make us every morning. We love you for the boozy slushies you make us on weekends. And we love that we can easily pop you in our bag to take with us on vacations. So when you're 50% off, count us doubly in love.

Ecomm: Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale
$40
$20 Walmart

Check out Walmart's spring collections from Scoop and Sofía Vergara too!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.