Best Deals From Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale 2020

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 4:30 AM
Looking to score smart home and wearable tech deals this Presidents' Day Weekend? Well, look no further. Amazon is taking up to 40% off Echo Dots, Echo Shows, Kindle tablets and more during their Presidents' Day Sale 2020, plus FREE SHIPPING over $25 or with Amazon Prime.
And it's not just Amazon products that are on sale. You can score deals on Apple AirPods and save $50 on Fitbit trackers too!
Check out five deals we're adding to our carts pronto.
The new Apple H1 headphone chip delivers rich, high-quality audio and voice, and faster wireless connection to your devices. Features include: easy setup for all your Apple devices; automatically on, automatically connected; seamless switching between devices; quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"; charges quickly in the case; andcase can be charged using the lightning connector. Did we mention it's on sale? Snap it up!
Amazon's most popular smart speaker is now available with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature or timers. Perfect for your nightstand. Get it while it's 33% off!
This Fitbit model is Amazon's No. 1 best-seller in app-enabled activity trackers. Available in black and a chic blue-gray/rose-gold combo, this is is Fitbit's most advanced tracker yet. It tracks 24/7 heart rate, activity and sleep, is water resistant and has a touchscreen display for call and app alerts. And yes, it's now $50 off!
This updated Echo has new premium speakers powered by Dolby to play 360° audio with crisp vocals and dynamic bass response. Ask Alexa for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM and more. With multi-room music, play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms. All this and it's 25% off.
With an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, the Alexa-enable Echo Show 8 can help manage your day at a glance. Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks. Or cook along to step-by-step recipes. Or update to-do lists and calendars. Or check the weather and traffic on your way out. Or...you get the idea. Now 31% off.
