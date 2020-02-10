Usher Totally Got Caught Checking Out Kate Hudson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kate Hudsonstunned on the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet, and Ushernoticed.

The two stars were on the red carpet at the same time last night, and the singer was caught on camera peering over at the actress as she posed for photos. Honestly, it was hard not to notice her gorgeous dress.

Totally giving us How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days yellow gown vibes, the Fabletics creator arrived wearing a Vivienne Westwood couture gown, which featured silver floral designs, a heart-shaped neckline and a long train. Her makeup was simple and stunning (and of course, was paired with a classic red lip), and she wore her hair down with some subtle waves. For her accessories, she wore sparkling circular earrings, gold statement bracelets and carried a matching clutch. And clearly, the "Confessions" singer was into it!

For his part, Usher sported a modern twist on a tuxedo in a white, satin suit that seemed to flow over his shoes. For an added flare, a white scarf of the same fabric also billowed down his left side.