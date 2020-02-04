Inside the Fabulous Life of Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin

And that's not even counting his East Coast crew, the Bravo exec turned face of the network and consummate host rolling with a squad that includes besties Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker, who dropped off a bin of hand-me-downs.

"Kelly Ripa helped me find my baby nurse, who's incredible," he told People. "Sarah Jessica sat with me for three hours on a Saturday and helped me do my registry. And she lent me clothes and burp cloths that she had saved from her kids. She labeled them all. She left me a big plastic container full of things that she knew I would need."

It's what he had envisioned when he decided in late 2017 to investigate the surrogacy process, the procedure taking place mere days before he'd celebrate his 50th birthday. Sure, he was going the single dad route, but he knew that with his tight-knit circle, he'd never be truly alone. "I want Benny to be surrounded by as many women as possible," he noted to People. "Women have played such a key role in my life. My most important relationship has probably been with my mom. He will be surrounded by women. He needs it. We all need it."