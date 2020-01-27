Here’s Why Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Lady Gaga Were MIA at the 2020 Grammy Awards

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 4:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Still not over the 2020 Grammys? We're with you!

On Sunday, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards brought the biggest names in music together under one roof for a night of epic celebrations. Featuring some history-making moments from first-time nominee Billie Eilish and tons of head-turning red carpet moments, this year's Grammys were easily one for the books.  

And, of course, it's not the Grammys without some memorable performances. Nominees Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Tyler the Creator, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello and more each took the stage to deliver high-energy renditions of their hit songs, leaving us speechless and glued to our screens.

It was also a night of moving movements. Starting the night off with an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant, Usher and FKA twigs joined forces for an electrifying Prince medley to honor the late singer. Nipsey Hussle was also celebrated with a star-studded tribute led by John Legend and DJ Khaled.  For her return to the Grammys stage, Demi Lovato held back tears as she delivered a powerful performance of her new song "Anyone," which was written days before her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

Watch

Billie Eilish Is the Big Winner at 2020 Grammy Awards

But alas, not everyone could make it to last night's show. From last-minute schedule changes and rigid travel plans, here are some of the A-listers that were noticeably missing from all the Grammys action and excitement. 

Find out why they couldn't make it below: 

Taylor Swift, 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Miss Americana premiere

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The "Lover" singer, who was nominated for three awards, was set to make a surprise performance at the Grammys but confirmed that she was not attending days before the big show. 

Beyonce, Jay-Z, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Beyonce & Jay-Z

The power couple was not in attendance at the 2020 Grammys, even though Queen Bey was nominated for four awards, but were on-hand for the Pre-Grammys events that took place earlier in the weekend. 

Lady Gaga

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Lady Gaga

Despite A Star is Born being up for three awards, the "Shallow" singer decided to sit this year's Grammy Awards out. 

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies star was unable to attend the 2020 Grammys because she was home with the flu. Husband Keith Urban was on hand to celebrate, but left quickly after the show to be by her side. 

Pink, Jameson Hart, Willow Hart, Carey Hart, 2019 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Pink

The "Walk Me Home" singer and her adorable family didn't bless us with a sweet red carpet moment this year. 

Ed Sheeran, 2015

Venturelli/WireImage

Ed Sheeran

The "Shape Of You" singer didn't attend the 2020 Grammys despite being nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. 

Article continues below

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus

The "Slide Away" singer didn't join dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus and younger sister Noah Cyrus this year. She has been laying low since undergoing vocal chord surgery in November 2019. 

Rihanna, The Fashion Awards 2019

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rihanna

Despite attending a Pre-Grammys event, the "Diamonds" singer wasn't in the crowd for the big show. Though she wasn't up for any awards, we would have loved to see her raising a glass to the winners. 

Selena Gomez, Fashion Police Widget

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez

Like her bestie Taylor, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer wasn't in attendance at this year's Grammy Awards.

Article continues below

Chance the Rapper, 2017 Grammys, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Chance The Rapper

The "Hot Shower" rapper, who was nominated for Best Rap Song, was also missing from the Grammy Awards festivities. Back in 2019, he announced that he would be stepping back from the limelight after the birth of his second daughter. 

Post Malone, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Al Powers, Powers Imagery for TAO Group

Post Malone

The "Circles" singer, who was up for two awards, was noticeably absent from the Grammy celebrations. We would have loved to see him bust a move in the audience. 

Justin Bieber

Lastarpix / BACKGRID

Justin Bieber

The "Yummy" singer was missed on the red carpet this year. We would have loved to see him cheer pal Demi Lovato on alongside longtime manager Scooter Braun

Article continues below

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, 26th Jan. starting at 11pm. Catch the repeat show on Monday at 7am only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Beyoncé , Lady Gaga , 2020 Grammys , Awards , Red Carpet , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.