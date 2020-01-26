breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 2:20 PM

Attention any and all music lovers: Tonight is your night!

After a whole lot of excitement and anticipation, the 2020 Grammys are finally here and your favorite singers, songwriters and performers are coming together to celebrate the very best in music. Hosted by Alicia Keys, the live telecast is bound to feature more than a few unforgettable performances.

For starters, the list of expected performers include Demi Lovato, the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. As for who is attending, the guest list just keeps growing with A-list stars like Ariana Grande, John Legend and countless others having a prime seat.

While the musical acts are great, many pop culture fans are also looking forward to finding out who will win big. Lizzo dominates the leader board with eight nominations followed by Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish with six.

But before your favorite singers take to the stage inside the Staples Center and the trophies are handed out, we have to talk about the fashion.

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

From the gorgeous dresses and sparkling jewelry to head-turning accessories and fabulous shoes, we have you covered in our massive red carpet gallery updating throughout the night above.

Sit back and enjoy the wild looks on music's biggest night.

The 2020 Grammy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. For a recap of music's biggest night immediately following the show, don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. And watch E! News on Monday morning at 7 a.m. for more on the Grammys!

