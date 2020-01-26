Beyoncé Showcases 2 Stunning Looks at Pre-2020 Grammys Events

It's just hours until the 2020 Grammys and Beyoncé is already serving up some seriously stunning looks!

That's right, plural; The pop and R&B star, who is nominated for four Grammy Awards this year, spent most of Saturday at not one but two pre-Grammys events—her husband Jay-Z's Rock Nation's brunch and later, Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's gala in Beverly Hills.

At the first party, she wore a body-hugging powder blue mini dress by Francesco Murano. At the second, she sported a red sleeveless silk Valdrin Sahiti gown with a thigh-high slit and long train, paired with sparkling Christian Louboutin pumps.

Beyoncé posted several photos of herself wearing the outfits on her Instagram page.

This year, the Recording Academy and Davis' annual star-studded pre-Grammys gala honored Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was joined by his kids. Beyoncé and Jay-Z sat at his table and the men were spotted sharing a hug and smiling. Artists such as Faith Evans, Lil' Kim and Mase performed and Bey and Jay looked cozy while watching them. The two also later danced together.

