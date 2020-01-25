Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Latest Pics Prove Why They're Couple Goals

Two words: Relationship goals!

Beyoncé may have arrived fashionably late to Roc Nation's The Brunch celebration in Los Angeles, but it was oh-so worth it. The "Spirit" singer joined her husband, Jay-Z, at the annual event wearing a body-hugging blue mini dress by Francesco Murano.

From the design's plunging neckline to the dramatic shoulder sleeves to the draped fabric, Queen Bey was serving bawdy and face. And she knew it, too.

The music producer also dressed to impress, as he donned a dapper lavender suit that he paired with a crisp white button-down and black loafers.

It didn't take long for the celebrity power couple to show off their stylish 'fits and pose for pictures at the star-studded ceremony. In one of the images, the dynamic duo couldn't keep their hands off of each other, as they smized for the camera.

Another snapshot showed them getting playful with cheeky smirks on their faces.