Shop the Grammys 2020 Gift Bag

Want to peek into 2020 Grammys Gift Bag? Well now's your chance, shoppers. 

Each year, the Grammys' superstar presenters and performers are treated to a bevy of thank-you gifts in acknowledgment and appreciation of their participation. "We are so excited to begin a new decade of creating amazing Grammy gift magic," says Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary. "While what we do is a very small part of a massive show, we are quite proud of the global recognition our gifts receive and how genuinely enthusiastic the recipients are." 

The 2020 Grammys Gift Bag is filled with a wide array of brands, ranging from fun to functional and delicious to decadent Even better? You can score some of this swag yourself! Keep scrolling to get the goods...

Facebook Portal Mini

It makes sense that musicians who are always on the road touring would get this home video device that makes it easy to connect with loved ones, even when they're miles apart. Portal comes with Alexa built-in to control your smart home and provide hands-free help. With a sleek design, the Portal Mini is also a smart photo frame that fits in anywhere. 

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$129
$99 Amazon $129 Bed Bath & Beyond
Golden Door Wellness Resort

Voted the No. 1 Destination Spa in the World by Conde Nast Traveler, Golden Door empowers each guest to achieve a healthy mind, body and spirit. Relax, restore and refresh like a celebrity on a journey designed to meet your specific goals and needs.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
Book on TripAdvisor
RYU Respect Shawl & Camo Quick Pack Backpack

RYU (Respect Your Universe) builds gear that's tough enough for the harshest workouts and beautiful enough to fit your life outside the gym. The Respect scarf is made of luxurious Merino wool in a double Jacquard blend. Its versatile rectangular design allows you to wear it as a scarf or wrap as a shawl. The Camo Quick Pack is Bluesign® Certified, meaning it's responsibly and sustainably made.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$60 Respect Shawl $170 Backpack
Rita Hazan Shine Balm

Achieve beautifully smooth, shiny and healthy-looking hair at home. The transformative and lightweight formula features an exclusive blend of color-protecting oils, ideal for dry, damaged hair. This reparative balm delivers enhanced shine and hydration, leaving hair soft and shiny—like you just left the salon.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$30 Net-a-Porter $30 Amazon
Soma Sensuous Silk Kimono Robe

Wrap yourself in luxury in the robe that was originally designed for Soma's first collection in 2004, and then recreated for Soma's limited-edition Heritage collection 15 years later. The robe is 100% silk and features an etched floral print.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$198 Soma
Tiger Balm Gift Set

Whether you're a world class athlete or weekend warrior, you can trust Tiger Balm for pain relief from muscle aches and strains. The official Tiger Balm Grammys Gift Set includes Active Muscle Spray, Active Muscle Gel, Active Muscle Rub, Ultra Strength Ointment and a Pain Relieving Patch. But you can score the Active Muscle Rub, Ultra Strength Ointment and Pain Relieving Patch on Amazon.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$5 Muscle Rub $10 Ointment $5 Patch
Talkspace Membership

Talkspace's signature psychotherapy product connects individual users with a network of over 5,000 licensed therapists through an easy-to-use and HIPAA-compliant web and mobile platform and has been used by over 1 million people.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$65/week Talkspace
Upright Posture Trainer

Gear up for award season with the Upright Go 2, the only smart wearable that helps you achieve Insta-worthy posture. This tiny device sits on your back, and whenever you slouch, it reminds you to straighten up with a gentle vibration. In just two weeks of training with Upright, you'll be ready to strike a taller, more confident red carpet pose.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$100 Amazon
Pixi Beauty Gift Set

Pixi Beauty was created 20 years ago by makeup artist Petra Strand, whose passion is to create high quality, natural products with skin-loving ingredients for a healthy-looking glow. The Grammy Gift Set contains three items: the Glycolic Body Lotion improves the appearance of skin texture and tone; the Glow Mist gives a glowing, luminous and smooth complexion; and the Glitter-y Eye Quad is an eye twinkling quad of four pressed glittery shades.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$24 Glycolic Body Lotion $20 Body Glow Mist $14 Glitter-y Eye Quad
Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation

The Grammy gift bag includes a year's supply of revolutionary Oxygenetix's Oxygenating Foundation. But you can score this breathable formula, which promotes healing and provides complete coverage, at Amazon.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$132
$66 Amazon
Whisps Cheese Crisps

Light, crunchy Whisps Cheese Crisps are made of 100% cheese for a deliciously low carb, high protein and keto-friendly snack to beat even your cheesiest cravings.

$20 Amazon
Tile Sticker

Tile Sticker is the smallest member of the Tile family and the easiest tracking solution yet. It's waterproof and comes with an adhesive back so it can be easily attached to virtually anything. With a three-year battery life, Tile Sticker is ideal for families and people on the go.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$40/2-pack Tile $80
$60/4-pack Tile $60
$50/4-pack Amazon

