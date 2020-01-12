15 Spicy, Sweet, Savory and Salty Low-Carb Snacks You Can Buy Online

by Carly Milne | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 4:00 AM
Of all the dietary trends that have come and gone, low-carb stands the test of time! Whether you're looking to loose a little weight or you just want to make some lifestyle modifications, going low-carb can be one of the quickest and easiest ways to create change.
And because going low-carb has been A Thing for so long, there are tons of options for low-carb snacking, and tons of companies that make munchies that are perfect for a low-carb diet. There's meaty snacks like beef and salmon jerky, or sweet snacks that are brownie-like (and even vegan!). There's protein puffs and moon cheese and nut butters galore... so no, you definitely won't starve, even though there may be days where your body says otherwise!
But to stave off that internal chatter, we found 15 low-carb snacks that will fill you up, tantalize your taste buds, and satisfy your sweet tooth. Shop below for the snacks that can help make your low-carb diet a success!
True, you can no longer mow down a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos, but you can have the next best thing. Not only do they offer 19 grams of protein and four grams of net carbs, but they're baked, gluten free, potato free, soy free and all natural. Grab this pack of eight so you can keep snacking to your tummy's content.
Sometimes you just need a simple snack that's good for on-the-go. Justin's Classic Peanut Butter fits the bill, and these individual squeeze packs make it far more convenient than carrying a jar of the stuff with you everywhere you go. Each pack features just two ingredients that are gluten free and non-GMO: peanuts and responsibly-sourced palm oil. Plus, each pack features eight grams of protein, two grams of fiber, two grams of sugar, and zero trans fats. Yay!
These organic salty sea treats are just 20 calories per serving and non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free, with no trans fat, no cholesterol, and no preservatives. There's four yummy flavors to choose from: sea salt, sea salt and vinegar, sesame, and our favorite, wasabi. Watch out for that spicy kick!
In a world full of sweet protein bars, this one featuring 100% natural chicken and a custom sriracha spice blend is the perfect alternative. It offers 13 grams of protein per serving, and it's certified gluten free... plus, it's also keto, paleo and Whole30-friendly. Grab this 12-count box so you always have a stash on hand when the munchies strike.
Speaking of the sweet protein bars, No Cow has 21 grams of plant-based protein and comes in a variety of flavors, but we love the Chocolate Fudge Brownie. It checks a lot of boxes on the healthy list, including being keto friendly, low carb, super low sugar (from stevia extract and monk fruit), dairy free, gluten free, vegan, high fiber and non-GMO. This box of 12 will keep you powered up through your day, and satisfy your sweet tooth.
Grab a five-pack of these 100% natural cheese snacks, with only two grams of carbs and a yummy crunch. The flavors are great, including Cheddar, Gouda, and Garlic Parmesan, but the names are even better (for example? "Cheddar Believe It). And not only do you not have to worry about keeping them in the fridge, they're versatile. Eat 'em by the handful, or toss them into salads and such.
When it comes to snacking, sometimes simple is best. What's in this pouch is just roasted pumpkin seeds and a little bit of sea salt. There's no need to mess with perfection, after all. Each package offers four ounces of seeds, and five packages per order so you're all stocked up.
Pork rinds are going upscale courtesy of chef and butcher Ryan Farr, who makes these with all natural, real and simple ingredients. All that exists in a bag of 4505 Meats Cracklins Fried Pork Curly Qs is humanely and sustainably-raised pork fried in rendered pork fat, and sea salt. Each order offers six three-ounce bags.
Get your crunch on guilt-free with these chips, made from black beans, navy beans, brown rice, safflower or sunflower oil, and sea salt. They're top-eight allergen free, non-GMO and certified gluten-free, and they offer four grams of protein and four grams of fiber per serving. Dip these in some guac, and you'll never miss your corn chips ever again.
Mmmmm... chewy and chocolatey goodness in one low-carb bar with only one gram of sugar? We're sold. Made from nuts and healthy fats, these gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar alcohol-free bars offer the right ratio of fats (14 grams) and proteins (five grams) to keep you in ketosis. This 12-pack will give you the energy you need to conquer your day.
You've probably heard that fermented foods are good for the gut. Try a little of Cleveland Kraut's answer to kimchi, with a bold and delicious kick thanks to bell pepper, jalapeno and chilis. With live and raw probiotics, your gut will thank you for introducing it to this savory treat.
Beef jerky is awesome, but if you're more of a pescatarian, this Wild Alaskan Salmon Jerky might be more your speed. It's sustainably caught, lightly smoked with clean ingredients, tender, and has a little bit of kick thanks to the addition of rainbow peppercorns. Plus, it's packed with 24 grams of protein and 900mg of Omega-3s in every bag, and free of gluten, artificial colors and flavors, preservatives and antibiotics. And did we mention it has half the sugar of the leading beef jerky per serving?
Low fat, gluten-free, high protein and made with only 100% lean cuts, this is the way beef jerky was meant to be. It's tender and moist, and this flavor offers just the right amount of heat thanks to a mix of spices, garlic, paprika and onion powder, perfectly balanced with zesty lime for a flavor you'd never expect, but will totally love. Take it with you when you're on the run, or save it for a good afternoon snack when you hit the 3 p.m. bonk at your desk.
With only three grams of sugar and a good source of fiber, these protein puffs also give you up to 12 grams of plant protein per serving and a satisfying crunch. Although the brand offers some savory treats, this Almond Delight flavor tastes like churros, so your sweet tooth will be happy, but so will you 'cause you won't be blowing your diet by snacking on a bag of these goodies. And one order comes with six bags, so you'll have back-ups as needed.
And on the savory end in the world of protein puffs, these Brickhouse Pizza puffs from Shrewd Food may not replace the cheesy, carb-heavy favorite comfort foot, but they're a decent facsimile. Combining cheesy flavor and Italian spices, these cheesy puffs have 14 grams of protein per serving, and they're both gluten free and allergen friendly. Each bag is only 90 calories, with two grams of carbs and one gram of sugar. And if you want something a little more like dessert, they have sweeter flavors, too (we recommend the Strawberries & Cream).
Don't forget that we also have Paleo snacks that may suit your needs, too! And while you're at it, maybe you want to detox your mind, body and soul for 2020? Couldn't hurt!
