How Taylor Swift's Sexual Assault Case Encouraged Her to Speak Out About Politics

It's been over two years since Taylor Swift won her sexual assault case against David Mueller. In her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Thursday, the 30-year-old singer looked back at that time and the impact it had on her.

"You don't feel a sense of any victory when you win because the process is so dehumanizing," Swift said at one point in the film.

Mueller, a DJ, sued Swift for $3 million after she accused him of groping her at a 2013 concert meet-and-greet and he was fired from his radio station days later. He denied the groping accusation. Swift countersued for a symbolic $1 and won her case.

"No man in my organization or my family will ever understand what that was like," she said in the documentary.

During a Q&A session at the film's premiere, Swift recalled going through the trial with her mother, Andrea, in Denver, "which was a really horrible experience to have."

"I had all the privilege in the world—financial support and the ability to pay for a brilliant lawyer," she said. "I won that trial, but without all that, I didn't know what would happen. It taught me so much and it was the women in my life who were there every single day going into court."