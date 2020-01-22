Louis Tomlinson’s Look-Alike Son Is So Grown Up You Have to See It To Believe It

There's nothing we love more than this!

On Tuesday, Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie rang in fourth birthday with the sweetest little celebration. For the milestone b-day, mom Briana Jungwirth took to Instagram and showed off just how much their little boy has grown up. Posing for the camera and flashing a big smile, the One Direction alum's mini-me looks super thrilled to dig into his birthday cupcake.

Keeping her caption simple, the personal stylist wrote, "Birthday Boy."

When it comes to sharing pictures of Freddie, both Louis and Briana, who briefly dated before welcoming their son, prefer to keep their little one off of their social medias. But, in the past, Briana has treated fans to cute snaps of the toddler. Earlier this week, she posted a picture of him hanging out on her bed. And before that, she shared a picture of the two of them donning matching onesies to commence their Christmas celebrations.