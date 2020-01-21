Vanessa Hudgens Is Spotted Out With Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens shoots... and she scores!

Fresh off her recent split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, the actress was spotted out enjoying a dinner date with Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, Vanessa and Kyle got to know each other a bit better over a bottle of wine at Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening. Dressed in a black turtleneck sweater (a date night staple, btw), Vanessa looked perfectly happy in the NBA player's company.

It's possible Vanessa and Kyle were simply meeting up as friends, but their recent social media activity has some fans speculating about a likely rebound.

Kyle, 24, captioned a recent Instagram photo, "Yeaaaa we like thatttt," to which Vanessa, 31, replied flirtatiously, "Ya we doooo." The former Disney darling also cheered on Kyle at last week's Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and gave the athlete a shout out.