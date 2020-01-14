Kim Kardashian ran into a familiar face while on a date with Kanye West.

The married couple made a rare appearance at an NBA game on Monday night to check out the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game at the Staples Center. Of course, Tristan Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, so the two got to watch True Thompson's dad in his element while sitting court side.

At one point during the game, however, Kim was filmed standing and seemingly booing while Tristan was gearing up to shoot a free throw. At least, that's what Twitter thinks she was doing.

Sharing the clip of Kim at the game, one Twitter user wrote, "KIM STOOD UP TO BOO TRISTAN AT THE LINE LMFAOOOOOOO."

The short clip doesn't explicitly show the mom of four booing, however. All that is seen in the 5-second clip is Kim standing and clapping, then putting her hands back down by her side.