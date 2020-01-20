Porsha Williams Reveals Where Her Relationship Stands As Her Fiancé Faces New Cheating Rumors

Porsha Williams is breaking her silence on her relationship.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her romance with fiancé, Dennis McKinley, after he was recently accused of cheating on her.

Last week,Radar Online reported about the infidelity, and published video footage of the restaurateur hanging out with several women at an Atlanta diner. The Bravo star wasn't seen anywhere in the clip.

"We're working on our relationship," Porsha explained to Andy, before admitting that she's still "figuring out" things out with McKinley in light of the new affair rumors.

"I think every relationship is a work in progress," the Bravolebrity shared, after being asked if she still "trusted" her fiancé. "We have a daughter together and... just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourself, add us in there too, baby."