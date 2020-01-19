Renée Zellweger Gives Tom Cruise a Sweet Shout-Out After Winning 2020 SAG Award

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Renée Zellweger's Oscar chances are looking brighter!
The Judy actress won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture at tonight's 2020 SAG Awards for her portrayal of Judy Garland. Zellweger won the same category at the 2020 Golden Globes and 2020 Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month, making her chances at taking home another Academy Award bright.
Zellweger nabbed the trophy over fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Lupita Nyong'o (Us) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).
While giving her acceptance speech, Zellweger got nostalgic while giving a sweet shout-out to her Jerry Maguire co-star Tom Cruise.