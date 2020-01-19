Scarlett Johansson and Her Stunning Teal Gown Shut Down the 2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson's red carpet domination continues at the 2020 SAG Awards

The actress is nominated not once, but twice, ahead of Sunday's show—so you know ScarJo's all-star glam team had to bring it! Scarlett earned nods for performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, and winning in both categories would make her the first person to nab two individual film honors in one night. (Idris Elba and Helen Mirren have both won multiple SAG Awards during a single ceremony, but across film and television categories.)

For the potentially history-making moment, Johansson turned heads in a floor-length teal gown with a plunging neckline that hugged her body in all the right places. She accented the look with diamond earrings that hung down and sparkled like mini disco balls and a prominent red lip. All we have to say is, if that's what she looks like after falling "violently ill" earlier this weekend—sick enough to miss the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday night—we wouldn't mind catching what she had.

She was accompanied by fiancé Colin Jost on the red carpet, who looked dapper as ever in a classic black and white tux. 

Photos

Scarlett Johansson's Best Looks

This year's awards season is proving quite successful for Scarlett, who earlier this week found out about her Oscars nominations. Yes, plural. 

Like the SAG Awards, the 35-year-old is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit and Best Actress for Marriage Story. Only 11 other actors have ever received double nominations in one Oscars ceremony. 

"Working with Noah Baumbach and Taika Waititi, respectively, has given me such deep artistic satisfaction; Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit are two great highlights of my career," she shared in light of the Oscars nominations. "I am deeply humbled by the Academy's recognition of my work which would not have been possible without the support of the incredibly gifted actors and writer/directors that I've been so fortunate to collaborate with."

Congratulations to Scarlett on her many nominations, and good luck tonight! 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Scarlett Johansson , 2020 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Fashion , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.