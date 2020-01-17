Rihanna and Hassan Jameel Break Up: Look Back on Their Private Romance

Rihanna is single and ready to shine bright like a diamond!

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that the music superstar and boyfriend Hassan Jameel split after three years together.

As you likely could have guessed, the reasons behind the split are very much private—just like the couple's romance. But it's no secret that there was something very special between this pair.

"I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well," Rihanna shared in Interview magazine. "I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing."

While the couple wasn't one to post on Instagram or walk red carpets together, there were a few special moments when the pair was spotted out and about.