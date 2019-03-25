Here's Why Fans Think Rihanna Is Absolutely Headed for an Engagement

It may just be a "like," but we're convinced Rihanna must have love on the brain.

Earlier this month, our very own Morgan Stewart decided to share her thoughts on the Grammy winner's super private romance with Hassan Jameel.

"Do I think Rihanna is worthy of somebody who has a billion dollars? Yes I do," Morgan shared in an episode of E! News' YouTube series Necessary Realness. "I think 'Is he worthy of her?' is the question. It's what's on everyone's mind."

Okay, okay. So she likes the woman behind huge hits like "Umbrella," "Diamonds" and "Work." But wait, there's more.

"If I was a betting woman and I had to give my opinion about this, I would think Rihanna is going to go the long haul with this guy. I see an engagement and I also see a baby, probably," Morgan predicted. "Not yet, 'cause she still wants to smoke a cigarette once in a while, but [I] definitely see an engagement and then baby in like two years."