The 11 Best Leggings That Aren't Black

by Carly Milne | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 3:30 AM
If you're like us, you have a workout wardrobe default color: black. Black sports bras, black t-shirts and tanks, and especially black leggings. It's an easy color to work with, but when it takes over your closet? It can get a little... dare we say it? Bland.
That's not to say that you shouldn't have any black leggings, of course—a girl's gotta have her go-to basics! But maybe with a new year (and a new workout routine?), it's time to mix it up a little. You could try an interesting print or two, bring in some color for spring, shine on in some foil detailing, or just go all-out bold in a pow color that's destined to get some attention. And who knows? Maybe jazzing things up a bit will encourage your fitness goals a little more this year. Life is more entertaining when you can tackle it in some fun outfits, no?
We've picked out a handful of our favorite not-totally-black leggings to get you started. Go forth and be bold! Your workout wardrobe will thank you.
With a soft flexible waistband and lightweight, breathable fabric, Outdoor Voices has perfected leggings made for high-sweat workout adventures. Plus, it even has a super sneaky hidden pocket for keys and cards. There's a multitude of colors to choose from, including Baltic, Evergreen, Scarlet and Sunshine, but we love their newly-launched Sierra Abstract Floral print. (We love everything about OV, actually!)
Athleta's famed Powervita™ fabric is famed for a reason. Buttery soft with gentle compression, an improved waistband and fewer seams, these leggings will hug you in all the right ways for your studio workouts. Hop on the colorblock bandwagon and grab a pair of these in Lead Green, featuring two different shades of spring's favorite color highlighting your gams while you sweat. And there's a pair for pretty much everyone, as they're available in regular, tall, petite and plus sizes.
Okay, we admit that we might be pushing the "non-black leggings" thing with this pair, but sometimes you need baby steps before you graduate to neon pink. These are a nice transitional pair, thanks to the black/grey/white gradient, and they're soft with comfortable compression with a high-waisted, no muffin top fit. They also come in extended sizing up to 4XL, and you'll do good when you purchase a pair, as 5% of every sale are donated to the Adler Aphasia Center.
A little smoky, a little ethereal, and a lot of mystery... these leggings look like there's some magic happening deep within those blue depths. They've got you covered with a slimming high-fit waistband that lands just below your belly button, but the fabric is made to stretch and move with your body, while giving you a sneak peek of leg with the midi length. Get 'em up to size XL.
Girlfriend Collective makes some of our most favorite workout leggings, taking recycled plastic water bottles and fishing nets and turning them into the most buttery soft, colorful, flattering leggings around. And while everyone needs some good basics in their workout wardrobe, may we suggest you go with these plum pair instead of black? Not only do they go up to 6XL and support an amazing company, but you'll love the extra-high waist and four-way stretch that moves with you.
Camo totally counts when you're looking to mix up your legging looks, even if it's in a deep, rich green that may trick your eye at first. They're sleek and soft with four-way ultra stretchiness, but they still offer lifting and sculpting thanks to its performance knit. They also sport a high waistband, a matte finish, and antrimicrobial technology that wicks away moisture while you're sweating it all out. Grab them in sizes ranging from XXS to XL.
Huddle up in this nylon/spandex ribbed legging that takes an alternative approach to football pants, and shows 'em off loud and proud in a bold red hue. They come in the ever-popular 7/8 length, showing off a hint of ankle, and top it off with a crossover waistband and grommets with tie detailing. You may not be going to the Super Bowl, but you'll definitely look like a winner in these.
Get a little glam in these chic leggings in a black/white blend that make them look grey, with a shiny mauve speckle trailing down your legs that turns into a glorious explosion of iridescent foil right around your ankles. They're the popular 7/8 length with an extra-wide double band to hold you in, with high shine and a seamless construction. You'll be forgiven if you decide to turn your workout into disco night while wearing these.
Okay, yes. This is really pushing the "no black leggings" thing... but again, you need transition pieces before you go full rainbow. And again, how can you deny the beauty of this floral print, and how it pops against that dark background? (Short answer: you can't.) But as for how they'll support you through your workout, they feature a wide, double-faced waistband and a compressive fit, so you can bust any move you like and know these leggings will move right along with you. Plus, they're super pretty.
Not all non-black leggings need to race off in the entirely opposite direction. Consider these a little more middle-of-the-road, with a soft pink tie-dye pattern against a white backdrop for a soft but eye-catching take on workout fashion. These ones from Free People are perforated down the leg for breathability, and offer a wide ribbed waistband for comfort. They're the perfect calming pair to counterbalance your heart-pumping workout.
Go full crop in these adorable pink leopard-print leggings, featuring a side pocket to stash your stuff while you sweat, and four-way stretch so you're not confined, even though these beauts offer just the right amount of breathable compression. But there's even more going on under the hood: the fabric features moisture-wicking technology to keep you dry, flat-lock seams prevent chafing, and an elasticized waistband that holds you in without holding you back. Grab 'em in regular and tall sizing up to an XXL, and petite sizing up to an XL.
