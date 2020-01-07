Serena Williams Shares Her Amazon Fitness Favorites for 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're looking for a little extra inspiration to get your 2020 health and fitness goals off on the right foot, Serena Williams is here to help!

The celebrated tennis pro teamed up with Amazon Sports to curate a New Year, New You storefront, featuring her top health and fitness essentials to kick off the new decade. There's a little something for everyone, ranging from workout equipment to tech, clothes, snacks and more.

But don't go looking for any fast fixes or short cuts to achieving your goals! To really make change, it's all about making fitness, health and wellness a lifestyle rather than a stop gap solution. "Fitness to me is about how you feel, that's why I make it a lifestyle," Serena shared with Amazon. "It's important to stay active and also put the right nutrients in your body. After a workout I feel amazing, and making this a lifestyle keeps me feeling that way."

Serena's store has so many goodies to choose from, but we picked out some of our favorites below. Shop some options below, and check out her store for more!