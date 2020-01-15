Married at First Sight's Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin Split Before Finale

Talk about a plot twist!

One week after viewers watched Married at First Sight's Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid say "I Do" on the Lifetime reality show, E! News can confirm their marriage is in jeopardy.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Brandon filed for an annulment on January 2—just one day after the season premiered.

"As with any union, some end up happily ever after, and others don't," Lifetime said in a statement to People, who first broke the news. "Continue to watch MAFS to see what happens with Taylor and Brandon."

During last week's episode, viewers watched Taylor and Brandon get married at first sight. During the ceremony, the couple shared their vows for one another leaving guests in tears.

"I don't know what the future will hold for us, but I promise that I will remember that you are going through the same exact experience as I am. I'm not perfect but I will make mistakes and I will do my best to own them and become a better man," Brandon shared. "My only hope is moving forward from today is that we smile, laugh, dream and grow together."