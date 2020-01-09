What the Cast of Malcolm in the Middle Is Up to Now

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Welcome back, Wilkersons!

20 years ago, Malcolm in the Middle debuted on Fox, going on run for six celebrated years before ending in 2006 after 151 episodes. On Jan. 9, 2000, a whopping 23 million people tuned in to meet the family, and all these years later, the series is still beloved by fans and its stars. 

Star Bryan Cranston acknowledged the milestone anniversary on Instagram on Thursday, posting an old cast photo with the caption, "Where were you 20 years ago today? I know where I was...Watching the very first episode of Malcolm in the Middle. Can you believe it? 20!! Thanks for embracing that crazy family of mine."

Starring Frankie Muniz as the titular Malcolm, the sitcom centered on the dysfunctionally hilarious Wilkerson family, led by parents Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and their four sons, with baby Jamie being born in season four and played by twins James and Lukas Rodriguez.

Photos

What the Cast of Malcolm in the Middle Is Up to Now

But what are the Wilkerson family members up to now? 

Malcolm in the Middle, Frankie Muniz

Michael Lavine/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock, Image Group LA via Getty Images

Frankie Muniz

After rocketing to mega-fame as kid genius Malcolm, Muniz was one of young Hollywood's most sought-after (and highest paid)teen actors, starring in hit films like Big Fat Liar and Agent Cody Banks

But shortly after Malcolm's long run ending in 2006, Muniz, now 34, revealed, "Growing up has never scared me until last year. I started thinking about getting older, being an adult, and it scared me. Hopefully things will work out in my career. If they don't, then it was never meant to be."

He would ultimately end up leaving acting to pursue a career as a professional race car driver, and in 2017, he came in third on Dancing With the Stars, later going on to serve as the host hf the ABC hit's spinoff, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. During his run on DWTS, Muniz revealed his struggles with memory loss, admitting he can't remember his time on the longrunning sitcom. 

In 2018, Muniz got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Paige Price. The two started their own olive oil company. 

Malcolm in the Middle, Bryan Cranston

Deborah Feingold/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock, Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

Bryan Cranston

Before he was the one who knocks on Breaking Bad, Cranston's breakout performance was as Hal Wilkerson, the patriarch of the family, earning three Emmy nominations during the show's six-year run. 

Of course, Cranston went on to deliver one of TV's most iconic performances, playing science teacher-turned-drug lord Walter White, on one of TV's most iconic series, Breaking Bad, for five years. He won four Emmys during his run as TV's ultimate anti-hero, forging a close bond with his co-star Aaron Paul. In 2019, the friends teamed up to release their own artesanal mezcal, disappointing fans hoping for a Breaking Bad revival. (Hey, at least he made a cameo in El Camino, Netflix's Breaking Bad sequel film?)

Following those impressive runs, Cranston continued to earn critical acclaim for his work in films such as Trumbo (which earned him his first Oscar nom) and Isle of Dogs, as well as the HBO TV movie All the Way, with his portrayal of president Lyndon B. Johnson earning him a SAG Award. Before it hit the small screen, All the Way had a beloved run on Broadway, with Cranston winning a Tony for his work on the stage. He won a Tony again 2019 for his return to the stage in Network

But in 2016, Cranston told E! News he was hoping a Malcolm in the Middle revival would eventually happen, saying, "I sure hope so...I really do, for no other reason than that I miss those people like crazy and I stay in touch with them. The boys are doing great and Jane is doing wonderfully and I'd love to."

Malcolm in the Middle, Jane Kaczmarek

Deborah Feingold/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Jane Kaczmarek

During her celebrated run as Lois, the sole female in the Wilkerson, Kaczmarek earned seven Emmy nominations, setting a record for the most nominations in the same category without ever winning.

After Malcolm ended its run in 2006, she starred in several short-lived series, including Help Me Help You, Whitney and Raising the Bar. She also made guest appearances on hit shows like Law & Order: SVU, The Comeback, The Big Bang Theory and The Middle. Most recently, she guested on This Is Us.

And Malcolm fans received an unexpected surprise via the Breaking Bad DVD set, which included an alternate ending that revealed that the AMC hit drama's run was really Hal (Cranston) having a nightmare, waking up in bed next to Lois. 

Article continues below

Malcolm in the Middle, Christopher Masterson

Deborah Feingold/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Christopher Masterson

While he played the oldest brother/deliquent Francis on Malcolm, Masterson is the younger brother of That '70s Show star Danny Masterson and he dated his brother's co-star Laura Prepon for seven years, ultimately splitting in 2007. 

During his run on the show, Masterson starred in films such as Scary Movie 2 and Wuthering Heights, and he was reportedly considered for the role of Will Turner in the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, with Orlando Bloom going on to land the major part. He last appeared in two episodes of the SyFy series Haven in 2014 before making his DJ career his full-time hustle, performing as DJ Chris Kennedy.

Malcolm in the Middle, Justin Berfield

Deborah Feingold/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media)

Justin Berfield

Oh, Reese. After playing the impulsive second brother for over 150 episodes, Berfield, now 33, shifted his attention toward producing, going on to co-found Virgin Produced, Virgin's entertainment production company. Per Instagram, he's an avid fisher. 

And how's this for a humble brag? He recently tweeted, "Beyonce once told me I had beautiful eyes. True story." Another fun fact: He briefly owned the home that Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson lived in on Newylweds after their split. 

Malcolm in the Middle, Erik Per Sullivan

Deborah Feingold/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock, Brad Barket /Getty Images)

Erik Per Sullivan

The youngest of the brothers before baby Jamie came along, Sullivan played Dewey for all 151 episodes. 

Now 28, Sullivan retired from acting in 2010, last appearing in Twelve opposite 50 Cent, Chace Crawford and Emma Roberts. 

Article continues below

Malcolm in the Middle, Catherine Lloyd Burns

Deborah Feingold/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock, Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Catherine Lloyd Burns

After playing Malcolm's adoring teacher Caroline Miller in the first two seasons as a main cast member, Burns released her first book, It Hit Me Like a Ton of Bricks, in 2007, and went on to appear in several episodes of TBS' Search Party.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Bryan Cranston , Frankie Muniz , Nostalgia , Apple News , Features , Top Stories , Celebrities , VG , TV
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.