Fans are feeling bad over this new collaboration between Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.
Six years since fans said goodbye to the former Breaking Bad co-stars on the small screen, a new project between the two actors has grabbed the public's attention once again.
Last week, the two men caused a bit of an online commotion when they shared a photo of themselves together on Instagram with the cryptic caption, "Even sooner."
The shot spurred many to suspect something Breaking Bad-related was ahead. "I GUESS WE HAVE A NEW SEASON!!" one fan mused.
However, on Tuesday, the two officially revealed that, no, they had not been teasing a new season or movie. Instead, they announced they had teamed up...on an artesanal mezcal.
"Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn't share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullsh--t gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico," they explained in a joint statement. "After that dinner we couldn't get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be 'it,' something so damn good even people who don't think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren't going to do it."
Ultimately, the two found their product. "We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal," the statement continued. "It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy s--t it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It's been a long and crazy journey and we couldn't be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it."
However, "love" isn't exactly what some fans are feeling about the big reveal. "So that was it?! That's what the hype was about? Nothing related to Breaking Bad?! DISAPPOINTED!" one fan commented back.
"The biggest troll in the history of trolls.Maybe ever," another reaction read.
"LOL THIS IS THE MOST DISSAPOINTING ANNOUNCEMENT EVER," a third retorted.
Some really took the non-Breaking Bad announcement to heart. "My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined," one commenter put it bluntly.
Another was more diplomatic. "So happy you have this bond, and this project etc etc.... but WTF you played with our feelings was I the only one waiting for a breaking bad's movie news???"
Needless to say, the two stars couldn't please everyone. "How could you do this to us Bryan," a fan wrote on Instagram. "But yeah I'll buy a bottle."
